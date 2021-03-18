Mirrored Microsoft Hits 1-Day Volume of $177,145.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $177,145.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for $237.95 or 0.00406851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 88,494 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

