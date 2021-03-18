Mirrored ProShares VIX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $605,723.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $605,723.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $10.65 or 0.00019078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00476970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00064550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00152435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00664340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00079763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,603,771 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

