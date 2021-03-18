Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $678,926.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $679.81 or 0.01171132 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $678,926.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 41,496 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

