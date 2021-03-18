Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce $212.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.39 million to $215.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.