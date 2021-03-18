Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.20

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.