Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 226,572 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.