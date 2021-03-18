Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.13

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

