MKS Instruments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,498 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

