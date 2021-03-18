Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading Down 6.4%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.33. 501,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 309,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Model N alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.