Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $980,100.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $980,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRNA traded down $6.09 on Thursday, reaching $141.46. 293,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,185,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

