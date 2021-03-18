Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $3,345,000.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.