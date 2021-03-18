Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Mohawk Industries worth $88,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

