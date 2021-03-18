Momo (MOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

