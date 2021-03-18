Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,990. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

