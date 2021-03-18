Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.