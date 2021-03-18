MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,390.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.27 million and $17,390.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006375 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006807 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00193022 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,933,516 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

