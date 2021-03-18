Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141,857.11

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $141,857.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,172,400 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

