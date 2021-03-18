Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $141,199.53 and $1.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,176,176 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

