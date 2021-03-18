Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.