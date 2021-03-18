Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 594,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

