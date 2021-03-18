Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 234,871 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,007 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $88.42 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

