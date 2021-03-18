Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,092.04 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

