Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 10,996 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.