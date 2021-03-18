Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $8,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

