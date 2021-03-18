More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,966.42

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $161,966.42 and $1,288.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

