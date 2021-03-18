Morgan Stanley Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.10 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.75 ($12.65).

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.93 ($12.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,682,693 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.30. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

