Morgan Stanley Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $23.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

