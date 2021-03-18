Morgan Stanley Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $71.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE NUE opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $70.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

