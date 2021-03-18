Morgan Stanley Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $14.75

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

