Morgan Stanley Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $73,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

