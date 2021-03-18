Morgan Stanley Increases People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $20.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.75 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,815. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,646,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

