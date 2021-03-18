Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $350.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

