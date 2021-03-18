Morgan Stanley Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Underweight

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSRLF. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.59. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

