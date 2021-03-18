Morgan Stanley Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $52.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74. Poshmark has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

