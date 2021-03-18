Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.44

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 155346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

