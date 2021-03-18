Morgan Stanley Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.96.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.88. 17,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Five Below by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

