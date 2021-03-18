Morgan Stanley Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

