Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 17,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

