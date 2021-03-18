Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPPF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.