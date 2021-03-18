Morgan Stanley Trims The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $90.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 16,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,631. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $606,960,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

