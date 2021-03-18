Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Morphic worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morphic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,182. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

