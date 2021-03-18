Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 1397214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

