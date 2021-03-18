Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $28,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

MSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

