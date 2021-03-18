MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.17 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 281.7% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $120.17 million and $558.32 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00629514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034602 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,317,545,672 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.