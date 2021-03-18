Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

