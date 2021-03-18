MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Trimmed by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,228,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.69% of MSCI worth $995,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,241. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.41 and its 200-day moving average is $397.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

