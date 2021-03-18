MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $413.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

