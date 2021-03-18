mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $239,872.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $44.33 million and approximately $239,872.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.39 or 1.00027579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,790,486 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

