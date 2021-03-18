M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,137 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,831,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

DGX stock opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

