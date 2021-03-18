M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,790 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 740.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.54 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

